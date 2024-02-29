The connection is interrupted

Hi! I need your help. Used to use AnyDesk to connect to a remote computer but it got hit by cyberattacks and stopped working. So, I switched to Teamviewer. But now, I'm having the same problem – keeps interrupting with that "TeamViewer timeout" message.
Checked my internet connection, and it's all good. Any idea what's going on? Also, what alternatives do you use for remote connections?
I will be grateful for your help.
