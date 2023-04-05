The Best Gaming CPU

erek
A worthy successor to the 5800X3D, The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be available tomorrow for $450.
“AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be available tomorrow at a price of $450, which is quite reasonable and matches the launch price of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D exactly. While $450 is certainly not cheap, the fact that 7800X3D is the fastest gaming processor available, with impressive power consumption, justifies a price premium. Given that 7950X3D has been nearly always sold out since its launch, I feel like stock of 7800X3D will be gone even quicker. Competitors in that price range are Ryzen 9 7900X, which offers 20% better application performance, but loses gaming performance due to lack of 3DV Cache and its dual CCD design. Another option could be the Intel Core i7-13700K for $425, which offers 20% better application performance, too, but is quite close in gaming, especially at 4K, when GPU bound. If you're willing to spend a bit more money, then Intel has the 13900K for you, which costs $570, but will give you formidable performance in both applications and games—at the price of much higher power consumption. If you rather save some money, then you should consider the Intel Core i5-13600K, which is one of the fastest gaming CPUs available, for $290, or the Ryzen 7 5800X3D for $310, which runs on a much more affordable platform. Another good choice is the Ryzen 7 7700X for $325, which ensures you'll have an upgrade path to Ryzen 8000 and beyond.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-7800x3d/29.html
