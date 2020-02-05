The "All the Things that Have Gone Wrong During Builds" thread.

I am sure that this has been done before but I thought I would start a catch-all thread to help builders when googling strange issues they might be having. During my recent x570 build I turned on the power and the mobo just started flashing and clicking like crazy. Turns out a few pins were not making good contact with the 24 pin power connector. This got me reminiscing about all the frustrating issues I haqve had in the past, always solved by finding someone who had the same issue in some obscure thread in a forum like this one. So I will start the list:



1.) Decided to watercool my old Sandybridge with an Asus Maximus Extreme. Transferred all the same parts to a new case, changed nothing. When I tried to power it up I got a never ending boot loop. The issue was solved by buying a cheap legacy keyboard and booting into windows once before using any usb device, weird.



2.) My first solid state drive was a mushkin 500gb. Had a power outage and when the power returned the device had simply disappeared from bios and appeared to be dead. The problem was solved by simply unplugging the sata cable for ten seconds from the drive. plugged it back in and it was as if nothing had happened.



3.) No matter how many builds I do I still, on occasion, see missing ram sticks because of improper seating! Listen for that click)