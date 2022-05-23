The 5950x/3090 build

I'm posting this mostly because the number of times I've referred back to my previous build thread:to remind myself what was actually in the box was too many to count. Having this here for posterity will likely pay off again.The timing probably isn't great with the new AMD cpus just announced, and new GPUs likely coming around soon, but I was/am feeling ready for an upgrade after 4 years, and happened to stumble upon an NZXT "refurb" prebuilt that, when added up in terms of the cost of components, was already at a > $350 savings. I factored in my time savings in not having to build it/do cable maintenance, and the "whole system" warranty for 2 years, and decided it was going to be by first ever "prebuilt" PC. Typically, when you get a prebuilt, there are a bunch of things that need immediate upgrading/replacing. This time it was pretty minimal.The build specs from NZXT:AMD Ryzen 9 5950XEVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA GAMINGGIGABYTE X570 AORUS MASTER (Wi-Fi) ATXNZXT Kraken Z63 - 280mm AIO Liquid CoolerH710i Mid Tower White/Black ChassisNZXT C Series C1000Team T-Force Delta RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 DriveSEAGATE BARRACUDA (DM004) 4TB HDDI knew I wanted 32 gigs of DDR4 3600 memory, not 16 gigs of DDR4 3200, so I ordered:G.Skill Trident Z Neo Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin SDRAM PC4-28800 DDR4 3600 CL16-19-19-39I also wanted to take advantage of the (minimal additional) performance of PCI4 for my boot drive (and make it 1TB instead of the 512 I was currently using), so I ordered:SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Hard DriveThe machine arrived, and they were wrong about the memory. It came with 2 sets of the 3200 memory (4 sticks total) for 32GB. But, it came out and the new memory went in.I cloned a bunch of drives from my existing system and ended up with:980 boot drive (1TB)970 EVO Plus (1 TB) Steam driveMicron SSD (2TB) Data (moved directly from old machine)Seagate Barracuda (4TB) archival stuff (copied from old spinning 2TB directly from old machine)All seems to be working fine. The threadripper 1950x/1080ti became a hand me down, and is still working perfectly.