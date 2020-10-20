The 32 inch 4k IPS 144hz's...(Update - this party is started) (wait for it...)

Sixth Edit/ Summary:
~ Asus kicks off the party with what is arguably the best monitor ever made with the PG32UQX - 32 inch fast IPS is now a real thing. Also $3k. Whales rejoice.
~Acer - which was expected to match this offer with the X32 seems to have abandoned this price point, as has Viewsonic who promoted the XG321UG (both had the same stats as the Asus FALD) at CES. Like Acer, there's been no news from Viewsonic about the highest end/highest price options.
~The next tier down for the 32s is the non FALD versions (presumably priced in the $1100-$1500 range) , and Asus (PG32UQnotX) , Gigabyte (FI32U) , Viewsonic (Elite XG320U), Phillips (329M1RV), AOC (AGON AG324UX) and now MSI (Optix MPG321UR-QD) all are expected to offer panels in the 'near future'. These should use a mix of innolux panels (Gigabyte & etc?) and AUO (Asus, Viewsonic &?) - which could make this a competitive market. A warning: many of these may end up as vaporware. My best guess is that Gigabyte is first to the market with the 'affordable' fast ips 4k 32s, followed by Asus and Viewsonic.

Edit the 5th: MSI and AOC want in on the action

Edit the Fourth (Apr 2) : so, there are others starting to show up to the '32 inch 144hz 4k ips promise party'... Like the Gigabyte listed below - which suggests to me that AUO is serious about producing panels and some other makers are spec-ing slapping their names on stuff. A good thing Fer Shur... But at the same time, panel components are hard to find and more expensive than usual.

Also the JOLED 32 - to be sold as an LG OLED will be a 60hz panel. No super extra special goodness yet on the horizon

Edit the Third (Feb, 21): TFT's 'update' of the 'when are they coming out' article is quite thin on details. https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/w...with-4k-and-high-refresh-rate-the-race-is-on/

My takeaway is that we would be very lucky to see any of these before June. As noted: Viewsonic and Acer are almost completely radio silent about their panels, and Asus has a history of announcing things that don't see the light of day. The others? Who knows.

TFT says "the race is on" but it looks more like a game of 'no, you go first' to me.

One of the most important aspects - what input is available on the monitor? Asus allegedly offers a 120 Hz 4k 32" IPS... But guess what? It can't get a 4k 120 Hz signal due to the form factor of the cables leading to the GPU.

So keep being patient - and be careful about the specs when you find one (hopefully) this summer!

Edit the Second: Deleted wrong quote - can't find the stupid article I was reading: but there is some indication of delays in production
--- Okay, still can't find the 'delayed till 2nd half' article; but this can't be good: "The shortage of LCD panels has worsend after a strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan and a power outage hit glass substate supplier Nippon Electric Glass (NEG) in Japan recently, according to Paul Peng, chairman of AU Optronics (AUO).
-- Source: Digitimes

Edit the first: This is exciting - https://www.pcgamer.com/affordable-32-inch-4k-144hz-monitors/ (The speculation is that with Consoles finally being 4k / 144hz capable, the supply and price may be reasonable in 2021)

OP Starts

ViewSonic has an HDMI 2.1 listed for Q1, 2021: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/viewsonic-announces-elite-32-inch-160000916.html
ASUS does not have HDMI 2.1. It's presumed ready for Q1, 2021: https://videocardz.com/newz/asus-unveils-pg32uqx-4k-144hz-mini-led-hdmi-2-1-gaming-monitor
ACER's teaser, last seen at CES hasn't yet peeked above the horizon: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1530...onitor-w1152zone-mini-led-fald-gsync-ultimate
*(Update) Phillips has one listed in China, atm. Philips 329M1RV with 32″ IPS Panel, 4K Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Details Emerge (tftcentral.co.uk) Looks very promising! Edit: Prad suggests this might not be out until April: Philips 329M1RV: Neuer 4K-IPS-Monitor mit 144 Hz - Prad.de

With AUO starting to pump out panels, I would think we'd be hearing more about monitors of this capability. Any other 32" 4k IPS 120(+) monitors that anyone has rumors of?

Here's some of the panels others found:

ACER - https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/a...ith-31-5-4k-ips-panel-and-144hz-refresh-rate/

LG - looks intriguing, but not 'soon". https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/lg-display-latest-panel-development-plans-oct-2020/

Gigabyte Aorus FI32U Expected with 31.5″ IPS Panel, 4K and 144Hz Refresh Rate https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/g...ith-31-5-ips-panel-4k-and-144hz-refresh-rate/

 
There's a lot of us out here who want 32 inch panels who aren't being served. I'm not sure why there's such a big gap, people on Reddit seem to love 27 inch monitors and think they're the perfect size. And now, everyone is buying a 48 inch TV to use as a monitor. 32 is honestly perfect for me, I've had a 32 inch monitor for 4 years now and I don't really want a difference size (maybe a 38 in ultrawide). The monitor industry just sucks right now, it's bad timing with two new GPU launches, one happening now and another around the corner.
 
According to TFTCentral, LG has 31.5" 4K 144 Hz panel with HDR1000 and Mini-LED planned for mass production but the bad part is that it's supposed to be out in Q4 2021. So maybe we will see displays using it sometime in 2022 and it's probably way too expensive as well.

It really amazes me how panel manufacturers with decades worth of experience, who make 32" 4K 60 Hz displays already, have such difficulty making a 120+ Hz version of that.
 
MistaSparkul said:
Add this one to list as well:

https://pcmonitors.info/acer/acer-xb323qk-nv-31-5-inch-144hz-4k-uhd-ips-model/

Basically it's the budget version of the X32. No FALD, No Gsync module, and using an Innolux IPS panel instead of AUO. Between this and the Viewsonic I'll end up getting whichever is cheaper to replace my X27 as my primary desktop display.
All depends on the price and feature set. Good to see there's at least a handful on the way. Wish I didn't have to wait so long.
 
If it wasn't so sad, it would be hilarious how this industry refuses to give customers what they want.

- 32"
- 4k
- 120+hz
- Displayport 2.0 and / or HDMI 2.1
- OLED or non-shitty FALD solution
- Price that doesn't suck ass
 
l88bastard said:
If it wasn't so sad, it would be hilarious how this industry refuses to give customers what they want.

- 32"
- 4k
- 120+hz
- Displayport 2.0 and / or HDMI 2.1
- OLED or non-shitty FALD solution
- Price that doesn't suck ass
Right? I'm not sure I understand what's setting them so far back, but it's interesting to watch people buy TVs and use them as monitors because the industry is such trash.
 
At this point it feels downright weird the lack of options between 32" and 40" - it's like you go straight from 27" to 48" and heaven forbid you're better served by something in the middle. I too have been disappointed at the lack of options. It's as though there's a rulebook out there that says every monitor must either be tiny, huge or ultra-ultra-ultra-wide.

6q8yhytvcp931.jpg
 
l88bastard said:
If it wasn't so sad, it would be hilarious how this industry refuses to give customers what they want.

- 32"
- 4k
- 120+hz
- Displayport 2.0 and / or HDMI 2.1
- OLED or non-shitty FALD solution
- Price that doesn't suck ass
I would be willing to give up OLED or FALD as long as the other things were there, with at least HDR600 support with a reasonable edge lit local dimming solution. TFTCentral just published AUO's plans for panels and lo and behold, there are like two 32" 4K 144 Hz models on the pipeline and a shitton of 1440p 27-32" ones.

I wish we were able to get 5-8K 120 Hz options at this point in the 32-40" size range but no, above 4K is still something you can count with one hand.

sphinx99 said:
At this point it feels downright weird the lack of options between 32" and 40" - it's like you go straight from 27" to 48" and heaven forbid you're better served by something in the middle. I too have been disappointed at the lack of options. It's as though there's a rulebook out there that says every monitor must either be tiny, huge or ultra-ultra-ultra-wide.

All of those images are wrong for using a super ultrawide. I know it's a joke but really you put 3-4 windows side by side and they are pretty nice to use like that. I actually prefer the layout on my CRG9 to my CX 48" because you can get better use of the real estate, allowing for at least two large windows + smaller side window (e.g. email, Discord, Slack etc).

The big issue with super ultrawides is that they are still effectively 1440p displays, just very wide ones. It would be nice if they made for example a 5120x1600 or 5120x1800 version of those at maybe 43".
 
123Lanoix said:
I couldn't find a 32" 1440 IPS monitor so i bought this for $314.99 last week Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor - S3220DGF
I'm intentionally ignoring the curved monitors. Personal choice, sure, but I don't like curved. I feel like it was a gimmick to make up for use of VA panels - where they needed the curve to make up for using cheaper tech and bad viewing angles. Plus, as someone who does design work - they always make me feel like I have to second guess every decision because it's not immediately clear that the lines I've drawn are actually parallel.

I wanted to like them; the idea is sound, and perhaps from a strict gaming standpoint they're fine... but once I started looking at them in the wild, the application just was not for me.
 
DarkSideA8 said:
I'm intentionally ignoring the curved monitors. Personal choice, sure, but I don't like curved. I feel like it was a gimmick to make up for use of VA panels - where they needed the curve to make up for using cheaper tech and bad viewing angles. Plus, as someone who does design work - they always make me feel like I have to second guess every decision because it's not immediately clear that the lines I've drawn are actually parallel.

I wanted to like them; the idea is sound, and perhaps from a strict gaming standpoint they're fine... but once I started looking at them in the wild, the application just was not for me.
I understand where you are coming from. Curve is not my 1st choice either. I have a triple monitor setup with 2 27 samsung curved displays on the sides. I'm ok with a 1800R curve. It's not that bad as some of the more aggressive curves some monitors have. That being said I'm thinking this monitor being 32" with the 1800R curve which is the least curvy monitor can be. I think the curve will be less pronaunce than a 27" curve monitor. I haven't gotten the monitor yet but I think i will be ok as the center monitor in my triple monitor setup. I do like the deep contrast of VA though.
 
l88bastard said:
If it wasn't so sad, it would be hilarious how this industry refuses to give customers what they want.

- 32"
- 4k
- 120+hz
- Displayport 2.0 and / or HDMI 2.1
- OLED or non-shitty FALD solution
- Price that doesn't suck ass
I understand the feeling, though I want a 4K 40" monitor. There isn't a lot on that front either. All the panels I know of have huge drawbacks.
 
sphinx99 said:
At this point it feels downright weird the lack of options between 32" and 40" - it's like you go straight from 27" to 48" and heaven forbid you're better served by something in the middle. I too have been disappointed at the lack of options. It's as though there's a rulebook out there that says every monitor must either be tiny, huge or ultra-ultra-ultra-wide.
I think the main reason why there's only 27", 32", and 43" monitors is because those sizes provide good yields on specific generations of motherglass. 27" (which is ~half 55") is efficient on gen 8/8.5 glass with a 6x4 arrangement. 32" is efficient on gen 8/8.5 glass with a 3x6 arrangement. Gen 10.5 fabs can do both 65" and 75" efficiently (meaning 32" is also efficient on gen 10.5 glass with a 4x8 arrangement, and 37" should be efficient with a 6x4 arrangement). However, the 10.5 gen fabs are probably focused on TV production.

I looked at some other sizes... 40" is only efficient on gen 6 glass at 3x2, which is probably why the cropped up years ago but have since been phased out. 43" is efficient on gen 7.5 with a 2x4 arrangement or on gen 10.5 with a 3x6 arrangement.

I'm only quoting 16:9 panels here; I haven't done any math on ultrawide sizes. Also, these are all assuming Multi-Cut Mother Glass (MMG) tech is not in use, and that panel makers want to maximize efficiency. Under these constraints, I guess I'm hoping for some 37" (8K? :D) monitors to come out of those newer 10.5 fabs at some point.
 
Dan_D said:
I understand the feeling, though I want a 4K 40" monitor. There isn't a lot on that front either. All the panels I know of have huge drawbacks.
The seiki 39 was a pretty great representation of that form factor. I had one with that one dudes custom PCB which allowed me to hit 4k120. Was pretty nice for a while for desktop productivity / surfing , but the lack of overdrive meant any kind of gaming was blur city. Also the custom PCB shit the bed after a few months, but I digress....

Currently using a 48cx paired with a 3090 @ 4k120 10bit RGB and am very impressed. Will ride this 48cx out until we get a realistic 32 or 40" option in something decent.

Was tempted for the 32" Fald but $3,600 buys a lot of $2 hookers and blow these days and I think my current setup will be more ideal for playing a pansexual, non-binary, gender fluid, super woke, 10" soft, serial psychopath in CP2077!
 
frisbfreek said:
I think the main reason why there's only 27", 32", and 43" monitors is because those sizes provide good yields on specific generations of motherglass. 27" (which is ~half 55") is efficient on gen 8/8.5 glass with a 6x4 arrangement. 32" is efficient on gen 8/8.5 glass with a 3x6 arrangement. Gen 10.5 fabs can do both 65" and 75" efficiently (meaning 32" is also efficient on gen 10.5 glass with a 4x8 arrangement, and 37" should be efficient with a 6x4 arrangement). However, the 10.5 gen fabs are probably focused on TV production.

I looked at some other sizes... 40" is only efficient on gen 6 glass at 3x2, which is probably why the cropped up years ago but have since been phased out. 43" is efficient on gen 7.5 with a 2x4 arrangement or on gen 10.5 with a 3x6 arrangement.

I'm only quoting 16:9 panels here; I haven't done any math on ultrawide sizes. Also, these are all assuming Multi-Cut Mother Glass (MMG) tech is not in use, and that panel makers want to maximize efficiency. Under these constraints, I guess I'm hoping for some 37" (8K? :D) monitors to come out of those newer 10.5 fabs at some point.
Thanks for the explanation - this makes a great deal of sense. Perhaps I also can hope for a 37“ display in the future; that certainly would be a sweet spot for me.
 
I really think that acer predator xb323ugx is the tits:
https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/a...-resolution-and-270hz-refresh-rate/#more-2131
Not a 4K though, but it is IPS 1440p with 244hz and HDR600, factory calibrated as well. If I were after the 32" I would get this one. Actually, I will probably do it.
Available in January (once this fucked up year ends) and for the price of $900! The closest thing to ideal gaming display imo!
 
I would like to see more 38-40" 4k panels with high refresh / variable refresh rate. I don't want / can't fit a 48" TV on my desk. Currently I manage a 43" but I do find there to be a bit of a distance to the corners which can be a pain depending on the game (or the start menu). To me 32" seems a bit small but its not too far from what I would like to see.
 
This is interesting: https://forum.pcmonitors.info/topic/new-au-optronics-auo-panels-for-2020-21/ Similar to the link above.


The Asus and Acer models are listed next to the M320QAN02.6 - 4k, IPS, 144hz and 1400 HDR. These things are going to be spectacular and likely hugely expensive (given there's only two makers). There is speculation that the Viewsonic may also be an AUO panel; the M320QAN02.3 which steps down to 600 HDR (although it is not listed in the chart). It's also not listed as 'now' unlike the Acer and Asus.

There's also a 240 hz 1440 at 32, if you want the size but not the pixels.
 
DarkSideA8 said:
This is interesting: https://forum.pcmonitors.info/topic/new-au-optronics-auo-panels-for-2020-21/ Similar to the link above.


The Asus and Acer models are listed next to the M320QAN02.6 - 4k, IPS, 144hz and 1400 HDR. These things are going to be spectacular and likely hugely expensive (given there's only two makers). There is speculation that the Viewsonic may also be an AUO panel; the M320QAN02.3 which steps down to 600 HDR (although it is not listed in the chart). It's also not listed as 'now' unlike the Acer and Asus.

There's also a 240 hz 1440 at 32, if you want the size but not the pixels.
I'm probably going to get impatient and buy a high refresh rate 32 inch 1440p monitor. Also not sure I want to drop 2-3k on a monitor. Rather spend like 500 bucks.
 
Decko87 said:
I'm probably going to get impatient and buy a high refresh rate 32 inch 1440p monitor. Also not sure I want to drop 2-3k on a monitor. Rather spend like 500 bucks.
I hate to say it... but I might be with you. Problem is, I don't like to replace monitors that often (not part of my pipeline). That said, seeing as I don't have a new card... I guess I can / have to be patient.? :(
 
DarkSideA8 said:
I hate to say it... but I might be with you. Problem is, I don't like to replace monitors that often (not part of my pipeline). That said, seeing as I don't have a new card... I guess I can / have to be patient.? :(
Same here.

I've tried a ton of permutations of monitor sizes, tech, arrangements, etc. I think my ideal setup is two 30-something inch, 4k, 144hz monitors with rich features and advanced display technology (OLED, MicroLED, Nano, whatever underlying tech doesn't matter to me if it looks good and performs well).

Unfortunately there aren't any displays that really tick all those boxes yet without being absurdly expensive.

For a time I tried to like using a 55" C9 OLED as a daily driver, but it's just not comfortable to use for anything but gaming. So that went back to the living room.

I ended up getting an LG 34GP83A-B (34-inch, 21:9, 3440x1440, Nano IPS, 144hz) that will arrive Monday. It's the same as the LG 34GN850-B but $150 cheaper so I figured what the hell. I hope I end up liking it enough to tide me over.
 
Just bought a Dell S3220DGF from bestbuy for $329. I really like this monitor. The colors are really good , 165hz 3000:1 contrast good black uniformatity. No ghosting or smearing like other VA panels. It feels like a B-Stock of the Samsung G7 panel or something. As it's only HDR400 not 600.
 
123Lanoix said:
Just bought a Dell S3220DGF from bestbuy for $329. I really like this monitor. The colors are really good , 165hz 3000:1 contrast good black uniformatity. No ghosting or smearing like other VA panels. It feels like a B-Stock of the Samsung G7 panel or something. As it's only HDR400 not 600.
I would like to like something like this - but VA panels annoy me. I do design work, and the color shift always catches me out of the corner of my eye - and then I'm distracted moving my head around to be sure I did not goof up the pallet. For a similar reason, I can't use curved monitors - the lines that have to be parallel don't look parallel - so instead of just doing the work, I end up fretting over whether I've goofed or not.

Q1 2021 availability for fast IPS...

I m like a kid waiting for Christmas - for the first time in a loooong time.
 
DarkSideA8 said:
I would like to like something like this - but VA panels annoy me. I do design work, and the color shift always catches me out of the corner of my eye - and then I'm distracted moving my head around to be sure I did not goof up the pallet. For a similar reason, I can't use curved monitors - the lines that have to be parallel don't look parallel - so instead of just doing the work, I end up fretting over whether I've goofed or not.

Q1 2021 availability for fast IPS...

I m like a kid waiting for Christmas - for the first time in a loooong time.
I have had other VA panels in the past. This monitor doesn't have that color shift like the older VA panels. Maybe because it's so big or it's 1800R but the color shift is not even noticable. If you can go to a store that has it on display it might be impressed. I think this monitor will be wether or not you want a curved monitor. Because the curve is not for everyone.
 
jump said:
ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCG
https://www.asus.com/Displays-Desktops/Monitors/ProArt/ProArt-Display-PA32UCG/
Not 144hz, but 120hz.

  • 32-inch
  • 4K HDR
  • Mini LED Backlight
  • 1,152 zones local dimming
  • 120Hz VRR
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDR-10
  • HLG
  • ΔE < 1
  • DCI-P3
  • ProArt Hardware Calibration
  • Thunderbolt™ 3
  • VESA DisplayHDR 1400 pre-certified
Designed for game developer. Expect a very very high price, like $5000?
Expected release date is 2020.
great specs, we'll get there in 5-6 years in terms of price haha
 
123Lanoix said:
Just bought a Dell S3220DGF from bestbuy for $329. I really like this monitor. The colors are really good , 165hz 3000:1 contrast good black uniformatity. No ghosting or smearing like other VA panels. It feels like a B-Stock of the Samsung G7 panel or something. As it's only HDR400 not 600.
Are you still enjoying the monitor? I order one from dell like three weeks ago and it's still not here, but they claim it should be here Dec. 7. Just upgraded to a 5800x and 3060ti I'm going to pair with it.
 
