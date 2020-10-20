The 32 inch 4k IPS 144hz's...(Update - this party is started) (wait for it...)

DarkSideA8
Sixth Edit/ Summary:
~ Asus kicks off the party with what is arguably the best monitor ever made with the PG32UQX - 32 inch fast IPS is now a real thing. Also $3k. Whales rejoice.
~Acer - which was expected to match this offer with the X32 seems to have abandoned this price point, as has Viewsonic who promoted the XG321UG (both had the same stats as the Asus FALD) at CES. Like Acer, there's been no news from Viewsonic about the highest end/highest price options.
~The next tier down for the 32s is the non FALD versions (presumably priced in the $1100-$1500 range) , and Asus (PG32UQnotX) , Gigabyte (FI32U) , Viewsonic (Elite XG320U), Phillips (329M1RV), AOC (AGON AG324UX) and now MSI (Optix MPG321UR-QD) all are expected to offer panels in the 'near future'. These should use a mix of innolux panels (Gigabyte & etc?) and AUO (Asus, Viewsonic &?) - which could make this a competitive market. A warning: many of these may end up as vaporware. My best guess is that Gigabyte is first to the market with the 'affordable' fast ips 4k 32s, followed by Asus and Viewsonic.
Edit the 5th: MSI and AOC want in on the action
Edit the Fourth (Apr 2) : so, there are others starting to show up to the '32 inch 144hz 4k ips promise party'... Like the Gigabyte listed below - which suggests to me that AUO is serious about producing panels and some other makers are spec-ing slapping their names on stuff. A good thing Fer Shur... But at the same time, panel components are hard to find and more expensive than usual.
Also the JOLED 32 - to be sold as an LG OLED will be a 60hz panel. No super extra special goodness yet on the horizon
Edit the Third (Feb, 21): TFT's 'update' of the 'when are they coming out' article is quite thin on details. https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/w...with-4k-and-high-refresh-rate-the-race-is-on/
My takeaway is that we would be very lucky to see any of these before June. As noted: Viewsonic and Acer are almost completely radio silent about their panels, and Asus has a history of announcing things that don't see the light of day. The others? Who knows.
TFT says "the race is on" but it looks more like a game of 'no, you go first' to me.
One of the most important aspects - what input is available on the monitor? Asus allegedly offers a 120 Hz 4k 32" IPS... But guess what? It can't get a 4k 120 Hz signal due to the form factor of the cables leading to the GPU.
So keep being patient - and be careful about the specs when you find one (hopefully) this summer!
Edit the Second: Deleted wrong quote - can't find the stupid article I was reading: but there is some indication of delays in production
--- Okay, still can't find the 'delayed till 2nd half' article; but this can't be good: "The shortage of LCD panels has worsend after a strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan and a power outage hit glass substate supplier Nippon Electric Glass (NEG) in Japan recently, according to Paul Peng, chairman of AU Optronics (AUO).
-- Source: Digitimes
Edit the first: This is exciting - https://www.pcgamer.com/affordable-32-inch-4k-144hz-monitors/ (The speculation is that with Consoles finally being 4k / 144hz capable, the supply and price may be reasonable in 2021)
ViewSonic has an HDMI 2.1 listed for Q1, 2021: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/viewsonic-announces-elite-32-inch-160000916.html
ASUS does not have HDMI 2.1. It's presumed ready for Q1, 2021: https://videocardz.com/newz/asus-unveils-pg32uqx-4k-144hz-mini-led-hdmi-2-1-gaming-monitor
ACER's teaser, last seen at CES hasn't yet peeked above the horizon: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1530...onitor-w1152zone-mini-led-fald-gsync-ultimate
*(Update) Phillips has one listed in China, atm. Philips 329M1RV with 32″ IPS Panel, 4K Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Details Emerge (tftcentral.co.uk) Looks very promising! Edit: Prad suggests this might not be out until April: Philips 329M1RV: Neuer 4K-IPS-Monitor mit 144 Hz - Prad.de
With AUO starting to pump out panels, I would think we'd be hearing more about monitors of this capability. Any other 32" 4k IPS 120(+) monitors that anyone has rumors of?
Here's some of the panels others found:
ACER - https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/a...ith-31-5-4k-ips-panel-and-144hz-refresh-rate/
LG - looks intriguing, but not 'soon". https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/lg-display-latest-panel-development-plans-oct-2020/
Gigabyte Aorus FI32U Expected with 31.5″ IPS Panel, 4K and 144Hz Refresh Rate https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/g...ith-31-5-ips-panel-4k-and-144hz-refresh-rate/
