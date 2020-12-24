The 2020 Year in Physics

erek
"The biggest puzzle in cosmology right now has to do with the Hubble constant, a measure of the speed at which the universe is expanding. Data from the early universe predicts one value. Data from the modern universe predicts another. What might be causing the discrepancy? Cosmologists have no end of ideas, but one overlooked option is the possible existence of magnetic fields at the birth of the universe. Key evidence in favor of this hypothesis emerged when astronomers discovered the largest known magnetic field in the cosmos — 10 million light-years of magnetized space permeating the voids between galaxy clusters. Where could it have come from, if not the Big Bang itself?"
https://www.quantamagazine.org/quantas-year-in-physics-2020-20201223/
