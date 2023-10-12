Tethering performance problems on T-Mobile in the US

I have low performance when tethering on T-mobile in the US. Like dialup slow.
A while back I could solve that by setting the TCP TTL from 64 to 65 on the tethering computer which sabotaged the mechanism to tell whether a TCP connection is tethered. But this seems to do nothing now. I currently don't know how they recognize tethering in the first place. Anybody can shed light on this?
Regardless of why this is on T-Mobile, would a switch to Google Fi help?
Hardware involved right now is an unlocked Pixel 6 and a Macbook on wifi tethering.
