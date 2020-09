Is there a way to [safely] test RGB headers with a multi-meter? I bought brand new LED strips and they are not working at all. I'm positive they're in the correct header, and I've tried every conceivable configuration to no avail. Is it possible to simply throw multi-meter probes onto the +5v and GND to check for power, then do a similar check on data? Anything I would need to be concerned about? Don't want to fry the board over this...