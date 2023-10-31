Testing CMOS Batteries CR2032

Executioner
This is puzzling to me. I bought 2 used Dell Inspiron 17" 7377 laptops cheap because when powered on, the Dell logo would briefly be displayed and then the laptop would shot off.
After I disassemble the laptop, one of the checks I do is the CMOS battery using a Fluke DMM. The CMOS battery shows 2.9 volts. So I continue to trouble shoot not finding anything obvious, so I decided to take the CMOS battery out and short the contacts to remove any residual voltage. Since I had the battery out, I used this battery tester https://www.ztsinc.com/mbt1.html and the CMOS battery is dead according to the tester. Not even 1 bar on the tester. So why would the CMOS battery indicate voltage on the Fluke DMM?
Anyway, I replaced them and the laptops now work fine. I know my Fluke meter works fine, because I checked it with another Fluke meter with the same results. Is this because there is still some voltage in the battery, and if I left it on the DMM, would the voltage would gradually drop?
