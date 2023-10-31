Testing CMOS Batteries CR2032

battery voltage is not a complete measurement of its 'health'. You want to know its voltage under the intended load. For the tester i cant find any info on what kind of load it uses for coin cells so i cant comment on that.



*Think Car battery that shows correct voltage but cannot start car*.



It is also possible that the battery was good enough for cmos but maybe had oxide or contaminants in between the contacts and the battery so why it was causing an issue. Did you measure battery voltage on the can of the battery or on the contacts? (do this method to see what voltage is at the motherboard and can help diagnose insufficient contact issues).



Also clearing the cmos may have wiped out an error or configuration issue allowing it to boot up as well.