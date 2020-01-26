Tested: Nvidia’s Variable Rate Supersampling Doesn’t Deliver on its Promises (Yet)

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'nVidia Flavor' started by fightingfi, Jan 26, 2020 at 10:50 AM.
https://www.tomshardware.com/features/nvidia-vrss-vr-testing
good reading
I’m glad someone took the time to test the feature but the author is extremely confused about what VRSS does.
It improves IQ vs full screen MSAA with reduced performance. It increases performance vs full screen SSAA but at reduced IQ.
It is not expected to increase performance vs full screen MSAA. If the foveated area is super sampled and the rest of the frame is multi sampled obviously performance will be lower than pure multi sampling.
The article also claims VRSS uses tensor cores and that is clearly false.