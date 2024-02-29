Terminator: Survivors

It's interesting we're getting two Terminator games in the same year. One is already out: that RTS game (which looked appealing but reviews are mixed).
 
First person, thank God. That means I might like it.
It definitely checks that box off... I've really been wanting to play a good open world FPS type where you can just get lost in the game exploring etc..


View: https://youtu.be/cKZrDiZIU3g?si=HeAXZV-sLguAWs8X

I am sensing sort of a Fallout New Vegas / Metro Exodus vibe but set in the Terminator IP.. Both of those I love so that could be good too, for me personally..
 
Every time I see a new game announced with "Survivors" in the title I think "Yet another Vampire Survivors clone". Seems to not be the case here.
 
