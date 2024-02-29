Armenius
Open-world survival game based on the Terminator franchise, taking place in the aftermath of Judgement Day following T2. Supports solo and co-op play. Early access starts October 24 for the 40th anniversary of the first Terminator movie.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2617340/Terminator_Survivors/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2617340/Terminator_Survivors/
