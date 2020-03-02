Ten minutes of Half-Life: Alyx: The biggest VR goosebumps we’ve ever had

erek
Hmm, is it really that good?
"The above galleries only tell part of the story. That's partially because it's easier to understand the actions of shooting, reloading, throwing, and Gravity Glove-ing by seeing them in action, but it's also because the natural movement of a VR camera changes the way these videos' beautiful and series-allegiant scenery plays out. And that's saying nothing about the immaculate backing music in each sequence, which already has me itchy to buy Alyx's official soundtrack whenever it goes on sale. Hence, I've embedded all three videos below, and I strongly encourage any interested Half-Life fan—or, honestly, any doubtful VR haters—to see what's about to land in three weeks on all major PC-VR systems."
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/03/ten-minutes-of-half-life-alyx-the-biggest-vr-goosebumps-weve-ever-had/
