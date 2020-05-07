Telegram’s TON OS is now Open Source on GitHub

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
This is fascinating. Hmm.
"Despite the “OS” in its name, TON OS is not a competitor to existing operating systems like iOS, Android, or Windows. Instead, the system is designed to serve as an operating system for the Telegram blockchain network, Goroshevsky said.
Basically, TON OS is intended to fill the missing gap in the limited interaction of users with blockchain, Goroshevsky explained. The exec elaborated:"
https://cointelegraph.com/news/telegrams-ton-os-to-go-open-source-on-github-tomorrow
