Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

In a Polygon interview with Paramount Global Senior Vice President Doug Rosen, it was confirmed that a game is being made based on the "The Last Ronin" limited comic book series in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continuity (Polygon incorrectly refers to it as a graphic novel). The future game is described as an action RPG similar to God of War (2018). Rosen promises that the game will be dark and mature like the comic book, rather than having the child-friendly story and aesthetic from the original and concurrent animated series. Rosen says the game is still a few years off, but they will share more information in the coming months.I hope those promises are kept, as I've been dying for a game or other form of entertainment based on TMNT that used the comic books for inspiration rather than the original 1987 cartoon series.