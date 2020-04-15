Tearing when using Gsync on freesync monitor

I'm using a 1080TI on a Samsung U28E590, a little old but works well



In games like Forza Horizon 4, Project Cars 2, Metro Exodus, when I enable G-SYNC, I get this terrible stuttering, horrible frame times, tearing all over the place. When I turn it off, it all goes away, I was using freesync with my other AMD card without this issue



Any ideas on what I could try to troubleshoot?