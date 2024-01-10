TCL M8 2024 5000zone 5000nit 120hz "240Hz"

As a true premium TV, QM7 includes a host of other technologies including a native 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate on all screen sizes , Game Accelerator 240, HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ, a 2.1 Channel Speaker System with built-in subwoofer, and an elegant adjustable height pedestal stand (65- to 85-inch sizes). With IMAX Enhanced Certification and AMD FreeSync Premium Certification , the TCL QM7 is a certified winner. The new QM7 will be available in 55” to 98” screen sizes.





At the flagship level is the QM8 which includes the incredible QD Mini LED ULTRA for Ultra High Zone Dimming with up to 5,000+ Zones . This is more than twice the number of zones of the previous flagship level for truly inky blacks. Also included is the High Brightness ULTIMATE LED Backlight with up to 5,000 peak nits , and QD color ULTRA, for incredibly dynamic images. This is 2.5 times brighter than the current “brightest TV ever.”





The QM8 includes all the great features of the QM7 , plus an Anti-Glare Screen to maintain contrast in ambient room light conditions, 2.1.2 Channel Speaker System with Built-in Dolby Atmos Speakers for a wider and higher sound stage, and Next Gen TV and Wi-Fi 6 for “future proofing.” The new QM8 will be available in 65” to 98” screen sizes.