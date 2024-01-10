TCL M8 2024 5000zone 5000nit 120hz "240Hz"

elvn
Going in the opposite direction size wise from still somewhat oversized 42" OLEDs shoe-horned directly onto desks, and some of the more suitable for being mounted on a desk 32" - 38" ish 16:9 screens coming out
- there is a 65" (to 98") M8 FALD LCD from TCL that has 5,000 zones and 5000nit peak HDR, 120hz with "240hz game accelerator" in case anyone would be interested. According to the marketing it has all of the features of their 7 series plus the additions of the 8 series.
(Not to be confused with the 2300 zone, 2500 nit 2023 Q8 version).
https://www.tcl.com/us/en/press-releases/tcl-home-theater-ces-2024
The TCL M8 screens are native 120hz. They use a game accelerator mode which, from reports, cuts the vertical rez in half to hit 240hz.
From a reddit reply on their previous model:
As a true premium TV, QM7 includes a host of other technologies including a native 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate on all screen sizes, Game Accelerator 240, HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ, a 2.1 Channel Speaker System with built-in subwoofer, and an elegant adjustable height pedestal stand (65- to 85-inch sizes). With IMAX Enhanced Certification and AMD FreeSync Premium Certification, the TCL QM7 is a certified winner. The new QM7 will be available in 55” to 98” screen sizes.
At the flagship level is the QM8 which includes the incredible QD Mini LED ULTRA for Ultra High Zone Dimming with up to 5,000+ Zones. This is more than twice the number of zones of the previous flagship level for truly inky blacks. Also included is the High Brightness ULTIMATE LED Backlight with up to 5,000 peak nits, and QD color ULTRA, for incredibly dynamic images. This is 2.5 times brighter than the current “brightest TV ever.”
The QM8 includes all the great features of the QM7, plus an Anti-Glare Screen to maintain contrast in ambient room light conditions, 2.1.2 Channel Speaker System with Built-in Dolby Atmos Speakers for a wider and higher sound stage, and Next Gen TV and Wi-Fi 6 for “future proofing.” The new QM8 will be available in 65” to 98” screen sizes.
Apparently it doesn't cut the resolution in half, it just cuts the *vertical* resolution in half. So 3840*2160 becomes a very weird 3840*1080.
TCL have implemented this "motion accelerator" on a few of their native 120hz/144hz panels, too (specifically, I'm looking at the TCL 65C745K, which might be EU/UK-exclusive - I know I had trouble finding any retailers carrying 120hz TCL models widely available in America over here when I was making notes of what was available some time last year. This one does 120hz, 144hz and this weird 3840*1080@240hz).
