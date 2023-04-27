TCL 57" 7680x2160 superultrawide

Seems TCL is joining this oddball form factor. While details are just as slim as on the Samsung model, this is probably the same panel because apparently Samsung sold their LCD factory to TCL/CSOT.I'm all for more competition in this category because let's face it, Samsung often has a pile of issues in their displays.While the stand is a bit ugly, I like that there is that center space that would be perfect for fitting an audio interface, Mac Mini, game controller etc. If it's more stable than Samsung's stand then that would be another plus.HDR capabilities are just as unknown but I hope they would be good.