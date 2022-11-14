Taskbar not showing (Win 10)

I have an OLED as my main PC monitor so minimise the taskbar as a mitigation against burn-in. Four Win 10 PCs are attached to the monitor and three work to spec i.e. when I hover over the bottom of the screen the taskbar pops up.



However the fourth PC, which just happens to be the most critical, does not and when I hover at the bottom the bar does not show. Likewise the Windows desktop button is not there. It is as if an app when maximised hides the taskbar behind it. This PC is the only one that has an Nvidia graphics card attached and the taskbar settings are common between all four PCs. I have tried overscan and underscan from the Nvidia settings and these have no effect. Bizarrely for one session recently on this PC it did for some reason out of the blue work to spec but not when I rebooted.



Any ideas as to how I might solve this, because it is a nuisance having to hit the Windows button each time to bring up other apps.