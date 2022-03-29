Tarrifs Reduced on GPUs

J

jlbenedict

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2005
Messages
1,678
Good stuff. GPU prices have been dropping already , assuming due to the fact people that have been holding out finally have their hands on new GPU's.. along with "crypto" tanking slightly..
We should see further price drops when those "Trump tariffs" are cut..
Who will be the holdout though to cut last: EVGA?
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
12,540
jlbenedict said:
Good stuff. GPU prices have been dropping already , assuming due to the fact people that have been holding out finally have their hands on new GPU's.. along with "crypto" tanking slightly..
We should see further price drops when those "Trump tariffs" are cut..
Who will be the holdout though to cut last: EVGA?
Click to expand...
This is cool and all but, unfortunately, seems to be offset by significantly increasing inflation, at least in our daily purchases.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
18,504
ManofGod said:
This is cool and all but, unfortunately, seems to be offset by significantly increasing inflation, at least in our daily purchases.
Click to expand...
This year maybe. There's always inflation and it varies wildly over history. The tariffs though are always on and you always pay for it, so I'm glad to see them go.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top