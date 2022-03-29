Tarrifs Reduced on GPUs

bigdogchris
Kind of surprised this hasn't been talked about yet because we were all paying more because of it.
GPUs are included in recent tariff relief of some Chinese goods. Asus is the first to announce price cuts.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/asus-to-lower-gpu-pricing-by-up-to-25-after-us-lifts-trump-era-tariffs
