Target on your head...

Archaea

Archaea
Oct 19, 2004
Don't tell the world via interview that you have ridiculous wealth in bitcoin and you have it stored in various apts, and properties you own around the world...
And use pictures of yourself and family -- and your real name in the interview...

Let's check on this guy in five years and see if he's still around? I'm genuinely curious.
 
LukeTbk

[H]ard|Gawd
Sep 10, 2020
I thought it would be a story that they bought it a long time ago at $7...

They are if they could and would sell now at what a 50x return ?, which is really great, but that would not be ridiculous wealth (if they did not had millions in asset already and went into debt has well at the time).

Say they achieved to buy 300K in bitcoin in 2017, it would be worth around 15 millions now, enough to play the game of putting 80% of it in cold storage in 6 locations and enough to have a Pain&Gain (excellent Bay movie) scenario occur, too.
 
