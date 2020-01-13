Taming the beast (24-disk file server)

Discussion in 'Overclocking & Cooling' started by EnderW, Jan 13, 2020 at 11:47 AM.

    EnderW

    This is a short post to gauge interest in my ongoing project to quietly cool a 24-disk Supermicro SC846.

    Posting this from mobile, will clean up and add details later.

    Basically I want to move my file server into the network closet but need a way to exhaust the heat and keep it cool. I’ve already done a cheap imitation of Jason Rose’s 3x 140mm intake and swapped the internal fans for 3x 120mm.

    This weekend I added 3x 140mm exhaust and a makeshift duct.

    Still a lot of work to be done and I’m not convinced this is even going to work but in the meantime here are some pictures.
     

    rgMekanic

    As the former HardOCP cooling editor I have the perfect solution.



    Put it in my house :D

    Or you could duct an exhaust fan into the attic.

    I think the first option is superior though.
     
    drescherjm

    Maybe only in the summer.
     
    EnderW

    Yeah I’ve actually been rethinking it this morning. I think I’m going to put an in-line duct fan at the top and try to exhaust the hot air into the main living area. Use the existing vent as an intake.
     
    BlueLineSwinger

