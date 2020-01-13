Taming the beast (24-disk file server)

This is a short post to gauge interest in my ongoing project to quietly cool a 24-disk Supermicro SC846. Posting this from mobile, will clean up and add details later. Basically I want to move my file server into the network closet but need a way to exhaust the heat and keep it cool. I’ve already done a cheap imitation of Jason Rose’s 3x 140mm intake and swapped the internal fans for 3x 120mm. This weekend I added 3x 140mm exhaust and a makeshift duct. Still a lot of work to be done and I’m not convinced this is even going to work but in the meantime here are some pictures.