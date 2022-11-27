No idea what I'm looking at, but the wife is looking for a tablet.



From Mrs Westwood,



"Mrs Westwood has an opportunity to start designing fabric and delving into surface design; looking to purchase a stand-alone, iPad + Procreate comparable set-up (Comparable in hopes of finding a potentially larger working surface for the same $ that an iPad might be. Working computer Mac, and she is trained on Macs for all photography and digital media already, so not opposed, just looking for all of the best options.)"



I'm not a fan of Mac. But its what she is comfortable with. But if there is something compatible, or even if someone has a unit for sale, I'm interested.



Thanks.