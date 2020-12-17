Tablets and fast charging chargers

Hi,
I have heard of fast chargers in mobile phones. I even had it on my oneplus 5T and the charging is incredible. However, does this same technology apply to tablets today and what are the prerquisites for such a charger and supporting device? Do I need a 45 Watt USB-C charger or what?
