T-Mobile free line to targeted customers BYOD

https://tmo.report/2023/12/t-mobile-is-again-offering-a-free-line-to-select-targeted-customers/
https://slickdeals.net/f/17175163-t-mobile-free-voice-line-byod-for-qualifying-customers-0
I haven't done it before due to lack of extra phones. Still in the process with chat, hopefully it goes smoothly.
Edit: They are slammed so chat is slow and T-force might take hours.
https://slickdeals.net/f/17175163-t-mobile-free-voice-line-byod-for-qualifying-customers-0
I haven't done it before due to lack of extra phones. Still in the process with chat, hopefully it goes smoothly.
Edit: They are slammed so chat is slow and T-force might take hours.