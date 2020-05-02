System stopped cold - PSU or MOBO?

mdaskalos

I was gaming last night, with no issues, maybe a frame stutter or two, when everything quietly went dead - no smoke, no smells, no CPU, GPU or case fans. Just the blue power light the case front panel. I felt the components, nothing felt particularly hot.

Upon attempting to restart, all that operates is the case power light, and power button. No POST, no fans, no indications on the monitors. If I hold the power button for five seconds, the light will go out.

I have no spare PSU on hand with which to rest.
 
Further , everything in the case is of 2014-2017 vintage except for a new Samsung EVO 970 .m2 NVMe SSD.

Motherboard is Gigabyte 170 chipset Gaming Series 7, LGA 1151. PSU is an OCZ that I haven’t yet checked the model of.
 
MacLeod

Yeah, sounds like the power supply shit the bed. Double check that all the connections from the PSU are secure but I think you may just need a new one. Especially considering it's a ~5 year old OCZ power supply. Those weren't the best built units back then and 5+ years out of one is actually pretty good.
 
