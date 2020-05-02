System stopped cold - PSU or MOBO?

I was gaming last night, with no issues, maybe a frame stutter or two, when everything quietly went dead - no smoke, no smells, no CPU, GPU or case fans. Just the blue power light the case front panel. I felt the components, nothing felt particularly hot.



Upon attempting to restart, all that operates is the case power light, and power button. No POST, no fans, no indications on the monitors. If I hold the power button for five seconds, the light will go out.



I have no spare PSU on hand with which to rest.