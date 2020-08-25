Synology Snapshot Replication

I'm looking at picking up a Synology NAS that supports expansion enclosures. I want to add a second (non-managed) disk enclosure and replicate snapshots over to it for a bit of redundancy.



In the event that the primary unit fails and I have to replace it, what would the process be like of recovering the snapshots from the expansion enclosure? I've used Synology before but just not with the snapshot or replication feature, so I'm unsure what that would look like from a recovery point of view.



So basically, if/when the primary unit is replaced after failure, and the second enclosure is reattached, how would importing the snapshot/data look like? I'm assuming the new NAS would detect the disk group on the secondary unit automatically as any RAID set would be, but from there what's next?