Sync two computers over the internet

A

applegrcoug

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2021
Messages
133
So this really isn't a cloud thing per-se, but not sure where else this goes...

I have a collection of extracted DVDs that are currently on one of my machines. What I want to do is set up a second machine with my DVD library at second location (a cabin), first for redundancy and then so I can watch my content without internet lag problems. The goal is to automatically sync via the internet any new DVDs that are extracted and added to the library on the primary machine.

What is out there that does that?
 
T

toast0

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
1,433
If both of these computers are likely to be online at the same time, this sounds like a good use for https://syncthing.net/

It's not the easiest thing to get setup, but it's not too hard either. Once you get it setup, you shouldn't need to touch it again.
 
