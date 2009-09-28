Sybase ASA Database won't connect over VPN

PedroDaGr8
Feb 17, 2004
I do IT support for my father's dental office and they use a practice management software called Eaglesoft (UGH!). Well my mom (who is the business manager of the office) had the fourth surgery on a broken arm last week. I am trying to set up OpenVPN to allow her to connect to Eaglesoft so that she could work from home while recovering. While I was able to properly setup OpenVPN, meaning her computer receives an office IP and I can ping the server etc.; Eaglesoft STILL throws an error saying it can't find the database. Does anyone have any ideas on what may be causing this or does anyone have any advice on how to get this to work?