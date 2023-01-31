Switching/Testing RAM slots (CPU cooler Un-Mount) do i need to apply thermal paste EVERY TIME...?

Hello





I will be probably doing an upgrade of RAM (adding additional 2 sticks of RAM to my already existing (6years old)) two sticks of RAM (for 4 sticks of RAM in total) on my 6 year old PC + maybe (very probably) i will also be upgrading the CPU (from Ryzen 1700 to Ryzen 5950x) (while keeping the same old Motheboard) I have 6 year old motherboard. I will have to update BIOS.





I have a BIG AIR cooler (Scythe Ninja 4), that blocks AT LEAST one ram slot ("Blocks" meaning i have to take the cooler (heatsink, not just fan) off to acces this slot and to place or remove a RAM stick (which is already in)). It Might "block" the 2nd ram slot too... Im not sure now, have to test it.





The catch is - im expecting problems... Im expecting (maybe) that i will have problems with the RAM, and that i will have to try different combinations of the RAM (in different slots, just 2 Old sticks, just 2 new sticks, all 4 sticks together, in different slots etc...) Im expecting having problems and to having to switch the placement of the RAM sticks. Also im not exactly sure the new 5950x will work on my old motherboard even with the new bios (it should accordind to internet, but still).... So... in light of all of this, im expecting sadly, that i will have to put the cpu cooler (heatsink) on and off several times...





My question is - i assume, it is NOT safe to test the PC without the CPU cooler (heatsink) completely OFF...?) By testing i mean just accesing BIOS more or less and looking if it accepts the CPU... Maybe boot into windows. By Testing i do NOT mean some heavy stress testing by some applications in windows. I assume, leaving the heatsink OFF the CPU is completely off the table, i should NOT do it, and CPU wouldnt really survive it even in bios or boot to windows, correct?





BUT can i put the heatsink (and FAN) on the CPU at least WITHOUT applying the thermal paste every singl time...? This could be done right? The CPU wont damage or overheat without thermal paste just "fiddling around" in BIOS or Windows (no stress testing)...? Correct, can i do it? Run it without ANY thermal paste at all?





(If i would have to apply THERMAL PASTE every f.... time i try to POST, ram slot placement etc. i will... be very SAD :-(.





Can i do this without thermal paste...? (just for the "compatability testing", if i see that everything runs, functions and "plays together", i will of course apply thermal paste in the end for a long term use.





(And isnt there some way to do this even without the heatsink on CPU...? My Cooler Scythe Ninja 4 AFAIK doesnt have the easiest instalation, so if i could avoid deadling with the screws in every test it would be even easier...?)