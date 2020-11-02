Switching from Nvidia to AMD. Questions.

So I’m interested in the upcoming AMD rx6000 products. I have a zen 2 system and currently run a rtx2060 on a b450.
I have some questions on switching that are somewhat program/feature specific.
- Encoding. I use handbrake and Nvidia NVEC x264 as its 2x faster on my system than cpu alone. Is there any gpu offloading option for AMD hardware?
- Nvidia Gamestream. I have multiple Nvidia Shields around the house, while I don’t use Gamestream that often, when I do I find it pretty awesome. Is there a comparable option either opensource or through AMD.
thanks in advance.
