Switching from Nvidia to AMD. Questions.

erball said: So I’m interested in the upcoming AMD rx6000 products. I have a zen 2 system and currently run a rtx2060 on a b450.



I have some questions on switching that are somewhat program/feature specific.



- Encoding. I use handbrake and Nvidia NVEC x264 as its 2x faster on my system than cpu alone. Is there any gpu offloading option for AMD hardware?



- Nvidia Gamestream. I have multiple Nvidia Shields around the house, while I don’t use Gamestream that often, when I do I find it pretty awesome. Is there a comparable option either opensource or through AMD.



AMD has hardware encoding. There is no indication yet, as to the H.264 quality of the encoding from the new Big Navi/Navi 2 cards. Previously, AMD's H.264 encoding was not nearly as good for quality. However, their H.265 quality is very good.Also, you should try staxrip for video encoding. It utilizes the hardware a lot better. Its a lot faster than Handbrake for GPU hardware encoding and exposes a lot more options to tweak quality.There are plenty of game streaming options. Steam itself, has a game streaming function. Another popular one is Moonlight, which even works on Raspberry PI. can stream to your phone, etc. AMD does not have their own official software to stream your game to play around your house/devices.