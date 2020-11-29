Switching between 2 xbox one systems

I have looked online and haven't really found anything and I am wondering if anyone here can help. Currently I have 2 xbox one systems in my house: one in the basement and one in the bedroom. Is there a way I can play a game like AC Valhalla in the basement, then go to my bedroom and continue playing the game where I left off? I know I would have to install the game on both systems but what about the save game? I don't know if this will transfer or not.