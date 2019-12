Had Linux Mint (Cinnamon) installed on my laptop and ran it for quite a while. While it's OK for basic user needs such as quick access to email and web browsing, doing anything else a typical home user would do (like gaming or light productivity work) pretty much sucks.



Linux has come a very, very long way since the Y2K era of Mandrake. It has a long ways to go, yet.

