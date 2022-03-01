Swapping out Optane for NVME - RAID/AHCI issue

I picked up a PC with a HDD and Optane in the M.2/NVME slot. I'm going to replace the Optane stick with a NVME SSD. I've seen some complicated procedures for this, as described here: https://www.dell.com/community/XPS-Desktops/XPS-8930-upgrade-HDD-to-SSD/td-p/7686271 and in particular around switching from RAID to AHCI as described here with the use of BCDedit: http://triplescomputers.com/blog/un...ch-windows-10-from-raidide-to-ahci-operation/
I'm guessing a lot of this complexity stems from people cloning their HDD (which was set to operate in RAID mode) to their new NVME SSD. In my case, I won't be cloning the HDD, and will be doing a clean install on the NVME SSD.
So can I simplify the procedure to the following?
1. In Windows 10, disable Optane acceleration using Intel RST
2. remove Optane, reboot, which should take longer now that Optane is disabled
3. reboot into BIOS and switch from RAID to AHCI
4. install NVME SSD, disconnect HDD, boot into USB stick with Windows installer, install Windows to NVME SSD
5. after Windows install is done and is booting from SSD, then reconnect HDD, boot and repartition HDD as desired
