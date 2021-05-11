Swapping motherboards - Existing Windows 10 install

So normally when I upgrade my PC, I reinstall my OS. I'll be doing that shortly again but without the OS reinstall. I'll have a new motherboard, CPU and RAM. Chipset going from Q270 to Q470, with CPU from Skylake to Comet. I'll be keeping my SSD's and other peripherals.
Are there any hiccups to be aware of with Windows 10? I know devices may need to be re-found, and that's fine, but I'm more worried about Microsoft and how it registers Windows 10.
