Swapping motherboards - Existing Windows 10 install

Valnar

Apr 3, 2001
3,317
So normally when I upgrade my PC, I reinstall my OS. I'll be doing that shortly again but without the OS reinstall. I'll have a new motherboard, CPU and RAM. Chipset going from Q270 to Q470, with CPU from Skylake to Comet. I'll be keeping my SSD's and other peripherals.

Are there any hiccups to be aware of with Windows 10? I know devices may need to be re-found, and that's fine, but I'm more worried about Microsoft and how it registers Windows 10.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
27,244
retail key; it will just switch and reactivate or you click the "changed hardware" thing. anything else will probably need a new key.
 
HardBytes

HardBytes

Nov 23, 2004
288
I swapped out an Asus board that I rma'd with the same model. Windows would not activate and trying to get MS involved was a joke. Could never get their reactivation procedure to work so bought another key. (Win Pro). Before that I upgraded from an older mobo to a newer version and MS required I send them a receipt of my old mobo. GL.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
27,244
HardBytes said:
I swapped out an Asus board that I rma'd with the same model. Windows would not activate and trying to get MS involved was a joke. Could never get their reactivation procedure to work so bought another key. (Win Pro). Before that I upgraded from an older mobo to a newer version and MS required I send them a receipt of my old mobo. GL.
thats because its an OEM key, its asus' responsibility and they will usually say tough shit, ive had it happen with acer and hp....
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
27,244
HardBytes said:
No, it's was an upgrade from Windows 7 Ultimate (non-oem) to Win 10 that I did while it was free. Also, FWIW I've never did a fresh install of Windows since Jan 2011 to pesent date.
sorry i read Asus and was thinking Acer.
thats nice, not really relevant, but nice and neither have i. this install im on was win7pro insider upgraded to win8pro insider then to win10pro insider and has switched between about 6 configs, no issues.
 
T

toast0

Jan 26, 2010
1,179
If it's still possible to go back and forth between microsoft and local accounts, I've been able to get my licenses moved by switching to a microsoft account on the old board and rebooting a few times until the license screen says activated with a microsoft account.

Then put in the new board, it might complain about activation after a few reboots, and you should be able to say 'i got new hardware' and then it activates (although, sometimes it gives you vague timeout errors), and after that, license screen will say activated with microsoft account, and you can switch back to a local account (if that's still an option).

Haven't noticed any OS issues from intel -> amd swaps or smaller ones, either.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
27,244
toast0 said:
If it's still possible to go back and forth between microsoft and local accounts, I've been able to get my licenses moved by switching to a microsoft account on the old board and rebooting a few times until the license screen says activated with a microsoft account.

Then put in the new board, it might complain about activation after a few reboots, and you should be able to say 'i got new hardware' and then it activates (although, sometimes it gives you vague timeout errors), and after that, license screen will say activated with microsoft account, and you can switch back to a local account (if that's still an option).

Haven't noticed any OS issues from intel -> amd swaps or smaller ones, either.
yeah i think you can still do that. yeah you just select "i dont have their ms info" when creating a new account, or use comp management.
 
