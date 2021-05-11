Swapping motherboards - Existing Windows 10 install

If it's still possible to go back and forth between microsoft and local accounts, I've been able to get my licenses moved by switching to a microsoft account on the old board and rebooting a few times until the license screen says activated with a microsoft account.



Then put in the new board, it might complain about activation after a few reboots, and you should be able to say 'i got new hardware' and then it activates (although, sometimes it gives you vague timeout errors), and after that, license screen will say activated with microsoft account, and you can switch back to a local account (if that's still an option).



Haven't noticed any OS issues from intel -> amd swaps or smaller ones, either.