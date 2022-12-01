Swap c: drive from another computer?

I have 2 Win98 PCs. One is a P3 and the other a P2. Besides CPU they have much different hardware GPU, sound, monitors, ATA card, etc.

Can I hardware bit by bit clone the C: from the P3 and install it in my P2 and once booted install the correct drivers?

Or will that cause damage to my hardware since all the drivers will be wrong?



It would save me a lot of time since I'm having trouble getting the P2 to do a fresh win98 install due to failed c:/ and other issues