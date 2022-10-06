Swap 3080 10G with 6900XT (Linux/Ultrawide)

2020/2021 I finally upgraded my entire home setup and built out all the things I always wanted to have - but with the GPU shortage, getting the right cards into the right spots turned out harder than expected. Wanted a 3080 in the gaming box, ended up snatching up a pre-blocked 3090 instead. Wanted a 6900XT in my Linux secure workstation (doubles as a gaming box during the summer), and that ended up with a 3080 FTW3 (it's on a Odyssey G9 Ultrawide, so 5120x1440 resolution). That setup has worked ~perfectly~ thus far - no issues, no complaints, no problems, other than Linux requiring a binary blob driver since the open source ones, well, suck. Windows side works just fine, of course, when booted there for gaming.



But I noticed recently (thanks amazon ads) that the 6900XT that it was originally supposed to get has come WAY down in price - $700 for the Speedster Merc, for instance (also saw that the 6950XT has come down, but at 1k that's not worth it compared to the slightly slower cards). Part of me is considering picking one up, as it would let me move the 3080 to my 4k HTPC (used also occasionally for gaming) and replace the old 2080TI in there, which could then replace my wife's 1080GTX, and free up a spare card for another build or a friend. The 2080TI hasn't been bottlenecked yet (x399 setup), and I don't use it for super-modern games really (currently playing through HZD, and did the first tomb raider reboot a few months ago), just things that really deserve to be played from a comfy seat with a controller.



I know RDNA3 is coming - these machines aren't used often enough to be jumping on the latest all the time - am I crazy considering this? They seem to be neck and neck in performance, overall, although the 3080 does seem to do better at near-4k resolutions. Or would you wait and see what pans out over the next few months?