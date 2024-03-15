Surge Protector/Line Conditioner

I have a Panamax PM8-AV that is going on 16 years. Just started buzzing. Will check lifetime warranty coverage on this in the evening.
Checking for replacements, looks like these are still sold but they were bought out by another company called Nice.

Any recommendations for other brands/models to look at? I have the TV/ Receiver/HTPC and UI Router hooked up to it.

I just use a full on Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) that do all of that plus have battery back up. I have a few of the cyberpower ones. You can get them for $150-$250 on amazon. I'm not sure how they compare to other brands but they've been working great for me.
 
Wade88 said:
Those ones use 2 sealed lead acid batteries and can do 900-1000 watts on battery. If you draw less than that it will last a little longer than doing a clean shutdown before it dies. The one OP linked is half the power.
On a 90% efficient load it'll be capable of more like 1300W (or 1500W on a 100% efficient load, but nobody's putting a space heater on their UPS I hope 🤣 ).
 
