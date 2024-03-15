Surge Protector/Line Conditioner

aliaskary77
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2006
- Messages
- 451
I have a Panamax PM8-AV that is going on 16 years. Just started buzzing. Will check lifetime warranty coverage on this in the evening.
Checking for replacements, looks like these are still sold but they were bought out by another company called Nice.
Any recommendations for other brands/models to look at? I have the TV/ Receiver/HTPC and UI Router hooked up to it.
Thanks.
