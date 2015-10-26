Surface Book Owners Thread

StryderxX said: You da man! The Pen and the mouse pad seem to be working great now. So weird that the out of the box experience sucked so bad. Right now things seem to be working well. Windows Hello is awesome and the display on the Surface Book is stunning. I'll keep testing and report back if I run into any new issues. Click to expand...

Sweet, glad that worked. These were just released yesterday I heard about them on Winbeta. The reviews from last week also mentioned that this firmware was with the release of the new Surface devices today. Not sure why this wasn't part of Windows update. There was a firmware update as part of the update but it looks like these updates weren't rolled into WU yet. The BSODs were a very disconcerting today, kind of made the drawing mode useless. I did encounter another one this evening but that as my fault. I've been at the kitchen table and I got some of a placemat in between the keyboard and tablet when I docked it at one point. So yeah, don't do that. It screwed up my install of Visual Studio which I'm redoing now.Looks like recharge is pretty quick, took 2.5 hours from 6% to full while using the machine. I imagine it would charge much more quickly off which the Surface Pro 3 does well at already.Yeah, Windows Hello is much cooler in person than on paper. Of course the issue is trusting it. Tried it out about a dozen times setting up an account for my wife on the device as well and it worked perfectly each time logging us each in to the correct account. That really is pretty damned impressive. And it's faster than a long password for most people.Really impressed by this thing. It's just bleeding edge and seems to work very well thus far. If I were an Windows OEM I would be a little freaked out right now. Not that the Surface Book at its price range is a threat to the mainstream market, but this device is going to probably grab a decent slice of the premium laptop/ultrabook market. And then of course what's Microsoft next move here. Are they going to make a conventional laptop at lower price points?