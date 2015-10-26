Surface Book Owners Thread

heatlesssun
Got my first battery results in. Been unplugged for right at 6 hours now and down to 8% battery. Sounds bad but I've been using it constantly...
Got my Surface Book and right off the bat the Pen isn't working. I removed the plastic strip and made sure the polarity of the battery is correct but it never turns on. I even swapped the battery out with the battery from my Surface Pro 3 pen and still nothing. I'm also having an issue where the touchpad on the base just randomly freezes up.
Did you install the latest firmware: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=49497
I have to manually install the firmware?
I think so. Windows Update did have a firmware package when I did the normal update routine but installing this did seem to resolve the BSOD issues I was having in tablet mode.
You da man! The Pen and the mouse pad seem to be working great now. So weird that the out of the box experience sucked so bad. Right now things seem to be working well. Windows Hello is awesome and the display on the Surface Book is stunning. I'll keep testing and report back if I run into any new issues.
Yikes, not liking all the bricks passing for Surface Book--firmware or something else?
Got my first battery results in. Been unplugged for right at 6 hours now and down to 8% battery. Sounds bad but I've been using it constantly, installed Office 2016, Alien Insurrection, MSG V Phantom and Bioshock Infinite while on battery and gamed for about 20 minutes total in MSG and Bioshock. I can't get Alien Insurrection to run, keeps crashing to the desktop on start up, having looked into it yet. And I've been surfing constantly and working in OneNote and Word.
Video playback usees a fraction of processing power that gaming does. Gaming is going to run the CPU/iGPU @ max for the duration of gaming. Clearly this test is not a true test, and by the way thank you for testing it but ....
Update: I am back up and running now. I had to totally restore the system from a USB drive. Tech support walked me through the procedure. Insert USB key, hold down volume down button then press power button. First installed from a generic Windows 10 installation but functionality was not the same. Then I downloaded the Surface Book recovery disk from Microsoft. This one brought surface book back to its factory settings glory. If you don't use a surface specific recovery disc, some functionality does not work as well, touch screen, ect.
Everything seems fine now. A very nice piece of hardware.
To the people who've tried gaming, can you post a screenshot of one your games ?
I wanted a surface pro to stream games off my desktop's gpu, but if the book can play them in low or medium at native res or 1080 it might be the better choice
I get my SBook this Thursday via instore pickup at Bestbuy so I do not know what is included accessory wise with this machine.
Is there a recovery USB key that comes with it or something? Or was it an image you had to download from Microsoft tech support. Just wondering and congratulations on getting it back to good working order.
Edge can start to eat up CPU on certain sites if you don't keep an eye on it. Ad heavy sites, Disqus and the like can end up sucking a lot of power. You can switch over manually to the iGPU with the nVidia control panel, indeed it's like the only thing you can do there.
Did anyone get the extra nibs with their book? I thought these things were supposed to come with them but don't recall seeing them in the box, then again that thing is tiny so maybe I missed it...
Same thing happened to me. Went to lunch and closed the lid. When I got back the laptop was very warm and the fans were audible (I don't normally hear the fans going). As per the Nvidia control panel I finally did find it. Just right click (or tap with two fingers) the start button then go to "Control Panel". You'll see the Nvidia Control Panel next to "Network and Sharing Center". I changed the Global Settings option from auto to "Integrated Graphics" and applied the setting at the bottom of the page. I'll keep using the SB and see if the battery life improves.Battery life on my i7 with GPU is not what I expected. More like 6 hours. Same issues as StryderX. Same thing. Doing work and the battery life is no where near 12 hours.
Also I just found the thing, lid closed, roasting away in my briefcase, fan billowing. The clamshel was closed but the unit was on and running HOT HOT HOT. Battery life is now down to like 2 hours and I barely used the thing today.
I frankly would like to just disable to the GPU it is not necessary and was a waste of money. I regret this purchase frankly.
Mark my words, when this machine gives up the ghost, it will be the NVIDIA GPU that goes. The GPU is always the first thing to go. Its more of a liability than anything in a work machine.