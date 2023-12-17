SuperWorkstation 5046A-X + Supermicro AOC-SIMLP-B IPMI Card

Hello, I would like some advice from those with more experience.I have a SuperWorkstation 5046A-X which does not have IPMI. I found second-hand a dedicated board with IPMI (Supermicro AOC-SIMLP-B IPMI Card ), which from what I read should work on older supermicro boards. The idea is that I would not want to buy it for nothing even if it's cheap. Does anyone know if it would be compatible for the above system? The server is used as storage backup and is not turned on non-stop, however I would like a remote access to it. Thank you.