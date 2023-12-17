SuperWorkstation 5046A-X + Supermicro AOC-SIMLP-B IPMI Card

A

after

n00b
Joined
Jun 3, 2021
Messages
5
Hello, I would like some advice from those with more experience.I have a SuperWorkstation 5046A-X which does not have IPMI. I found second-hand a dedicated board with IPMI (Supermicro AOC-SIMLP-B IPMI Card ), which from what I read should work on older supermicro boards. The idea is that I would not want to buy it for nothing even if it's cheap. Does anyone know if it would be compatible for the above system? The server is used as storage backup and is not turned on non-stop, however I would like a remote access to it. Thank you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top