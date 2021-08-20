Supermicro X9DRI-F no post or beeps

Hello all, having an issue and looking for some ideas. Recently I upgraded one of my servers from my old dual LGA1366 setup to a newer LGA2011 setup:New Board:Old Board:I got the motherboard installed using the dual E5-2620 V1 that came with it, the board booted up perfectly, all my RAM was detected etc..afterwards I went to swap in my dual 2690V2 and now the board will not POST/beep/output video, and I can tell the CPUs arent really being powered because the heatsinks dont even get slightly warm (also ran it without a heatsink just to test, definitely no heat).Things ive done:Checked for bent pins X10, there really arent any that I can see, and I dont think I actually bent any (was a straightforward CPU install)Ran board out of the case on an anti-static surfacePut the original confirmed working 2620s back inRun only 1 CPU (tried 2620 and 2690)Reset CMOSTried a different power supplyRemoved everything that wasnt the CPU power and mobo 24 pin power cableTried using external GPU instead of onboardIve asked nicelyThe IPMI seems to work though, and I can get in and turn on/off the server. It shows the temperature sensors as detecting CPU1 & CPU2 (Not CPU0 and CPU1......for reasons?) as having an NA reading and not being detected, but scrolling down to the voltages shows that my 2690s idle at .54v and my 2620's idle at .59v, so they are getting voltage (or the baord thinks they are), so im not actually sure what to think of that. Nothing else was changed except for the CPUs, and I did check the BIOS before swapping in the new procs, it seems to be a high enough version to support the V2 CPUs, though supermicro has made it unnecessarily complex to determine that. The BIOS doesnt list a "BIOS Version", its called a "Firmware Version", mine is listed as 3.4 with a build date of 2020, yet the IPMI reports my "Firmware" as being at 3.62, and the readme for the BIOS lists it as being version 3.0.........so I literally dont know what my BIOS version is, but it probobly supports V2 CPUs?Anyone have any suggestions? I was going to go through the manual tonight and see if its maybe some jumper settings that need to be changed, but the system was working fine before the CPU swap, so unless the jumpers need to be changed to allow a first boot with a new CPU, I dont think it would help much.