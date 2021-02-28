Supermicro X11DPi-NT Help Stuck at AF Initializing

Long story short with power failures in DFW recently lost 2 servers with X11DPi-NT Dual 3647 boards similar issues. The board shows super micro and initializing AF.

I think this might be causes from trying to update firmware and ipkvm a while ago through the ipkvm interface. Since these were in a remote facility the power was never truly shut off. So question is there a way on the board to get it into flashing mode with a usb drive? They were flawless for about 3 years in production.

I have tried all the usual like stripping down memory and trying know good power supplies and even going down to one processor.

Any help would be appreciated.
 
This is vague- where specifically are you seeing this? Are you trying to get into the BIOS? Is it a blue screen with "AF" in the bottom right corner? Can you take a screenshot?

I encountered an issue recently with an X9SCM-iiF board where I couldn't get into the BIOS and was getting an "AB" error and system appeared to hard lock, and came to find out there's a weird bug afflicting an array of Supermicro boards where if date is later than 12/30/20, you cannot get into the BIOS. Apparently they're aware of the issue but not sure they're necessarily going to back-issue firmware updates for boards past EOL.

Workaround is remove battery/clear CMOS and set date to earlier than 12/30/20, or in my case I was able to boot into UEFI shell and issue "date 12/01/20" command. If OS is still bootable, BIOS date can also be changed in OS temporarily.
 
It is like the first initialization of the board with red supermicro logo, and the white txt is stuck at af... But the board will not boot to the ssd which holds VMware. On other systems they do the af thing real quick then do the bmc thing then actually post to get options to get into bios. I will get pics to show. Just really weird thing, as thense systems have been rock solid for many years.
 
