Supermicro X11DPi-NT Help Stuck at AF Initializing

robijito123 said: Long story short with power failures in DFW recently lost 2 servers with X11DPi-NT Dual 3647 boards similar issues. The board shows super micro and initializing AF.

This is vague- where specifically are you seeing this? Are you trying to get into the BIOS? Is it a blue screen with "AF" in the bottom right corner? Can you take a screenshot?I encountered an issue recently with an X9SCM-iiF board where I couldn't get into the BIOS and was getting an "AB" error and system appeared to hard lock, and came to find out there's a weird bug afflicting an array of Supermicro boards where if date is later than 12/30/20, you cannot get into the BIOS. Apparently they're aware of the issue but not sure they're necessarily going to back-issue firmware updates for boards past EOL.Workaround is remove battery/clear CMOS and set date to earlier than 12/30/20, or in my case I was able to boot into UEFI shell and issue "date 12/01/20" command. If OS is still bootable, BIOS date can also be changed in OS temporarily.