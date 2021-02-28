Supermicro X11DPi-NT Help Stuck at AF Initializing

robijito123
Long story short with power failures in DFW recently lost 2 servers with X11DPi-NT Dual 3647 boards similar issues. The board shows super micro and initializing AF.
I think this might be causes from trying to update firmware and ipkvm a while ago through the ipkvm interface. Since these were in a remote facility the power was never truly shut off. So question is there a way on the board to get it into flashing mode with a usb drive? They were flawless for about 3 years in production.
I have tried all the usual like stripping down memory and trying know good power supplies and even going down to one processor.
Any help would be appreciated.
