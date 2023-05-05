Supermicro Lists Intel Data Center GPU Max 'Ponte Vecchio' Based Machines

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,251
Beautiful servers
“Meanwhile, the SYS-821PV-TNR that can house up to eight Data Center GPU Max 1550 OAM modules is listed as 'coming soon.' Supermicro is currently the only supplier of commercial machines for AI and HPC workloads that offers systems equipped with Intel's Data Center GPU Max cards and modules. However, it is reasonable to expect other leading suppliers of servers to start selling similar products shortly. Although Supermicro offers Intel Ponte Vecchio-based servers, it does not disclose their prices, as it always happens with AI and HPC machines configured individually and sold in quantities.”
Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1885...a-center-gpu-max-ponte-vecchio-based-machines
“Meanwhile, the SYS-821PV-TNR that can house up to eight Data Center GPU Max 1550 OAM modules is listed as 'coming soon.' Supermicro is currently the only supplier of commercial machines for AI and HPC workloads that offers systems equipped with Intel's Data Center GPU Max cards and modules. However, it is reasonable to expect other leading suppliers of servers to start selling similar products shortly. Although Supermicro offers Intel Ponte Vecchio-based servers, it does not disclose their prices, as it always happens with AI and HPC machines configured individually and sold in quantities.”
Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1885...a-center-gpu-max-ponte-vecchio-based-machines