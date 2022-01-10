Supermicro Dual HDD Tray Connection?

I

Isoparm

n00b
Joined
Aug 5, 2013
Messages
11
I have a number of Supermicro MCP-280-00024-ON dual HDD Trays. I've been thinking this would work well to hold/organize the HDD's on my home server, but the tray doesn't work with my current SAS cables/SAS card it seems.
The connection is slightly different then what I'm use to using/seeing. (Seems to have more pins) - Does any one recognize it?

Is it possible to connect these trays to a SAS cable directly, or do I need to run everything from a backplane?
The tray's were originally connected to a Supermicro BPN-SAS2-847DF Backplane.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0873.JPG
    IMG_0873.JPG
    597.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0872.JPG
    IMG_0872.JPG
    357.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0871.JPG
    IMG_0871.JPG
    425.2 KB · Views: 0
