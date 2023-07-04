Supermicro BPN-SAS3-815TQ-N4 backplane question

T

tripf67

n00b
Joined
Jun 29, 2023
Messages
1
Hei,

I want to use WPDIS (pin 3 on power connector SATA disk to power off/on a disk) in a Super micro with BPN-SAS3-815TQ Backplane.
Have currently no access to a chassis with this backplane. Anybody knows if pint 3 is available somewhere on the pcb for each of the 4 drives ?
Want to connect a relay to each pin 3 (cutting the line on the pcb and put the relay between the cut) to be able to software control the power to the drive with WPDIS.
All I got up to now is that Super Micro is not supporting drives that have WPDIS.

A picture would be nice.

Regards,

Frans
Norway
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top