Supermicro BPN-SAS3-815TQ-N4 backplane question

Hei,
I want to use WPDIS (pin 3 on power connector SATA disk to power off/on a disk) in a Super micro with BPN-SAS3-815TQ Backplane.
Have currently no access to a chassis with this backplane. Anybody knows if pint 3 is available somewhere on the pcb for each of the 4 drives ?
Want to connect a relay to each pin 3 (cutting the line on the pcb and put the relay between the cut) to be able to software control the power to the drive with WPDIS.
All I got up to now is that Super Micro is not supporting drives that have WPDIS.
A picture would be nice.
Regards,
Frans
Norway
