Supermicro Board Issue

I have a old PC with a Supermicro P6dgu board. Back in the day it was used as a Netware 4.11 server. It does get power and the computer does turn on. Occasionally, I do get video but it is very inconsistent. With everything connected I can't turn on the computer and video appears on the monitor. I have the computer stripped down to the bare minimum.



I have tried the following steps.



-Plug in a PS/2 mouse and keyboard and swapping ports

-Plug in USB mouse and keyboard and swapping ports

-Swapped AGP cards

-Cleared the CMOS



Sometimes the mouse and KB is recognized together or separately and other times not. I swap things...move things....remove something..... I can't narrow down the problem or have some consistency. I don't know if it is the power supply, MB itself, ports, etc... that is causing the problem.



I do understand it is old and outdated. It has been sitting around for 15+ years and not used. I thought I would play around with it.