Super micro proprietary mounting hole pattern

Hey I was just wondering or hoping maybe somebody here has the dimensions for the super micro X10 DRG mainboard it says that it is a proprietary form factor and I cannot find any mounting templates anywhere.

If I look at the motherboard itself, it looks like they just added two more inches or so of PCB and put four more holes down the right side if you're looking at it from the IO ports.

I've asked mountain mods about their HPTX motherboard tray however the person that I spoke with doesn't know if supermicro's proprietary hole pattern will work.. any insight as much appreciated, and just to clarify... It is not any ATX standard.