Geforcepat
Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2012
- Messages
- 926
Over multiple seasons your players can develop, age, and even retire in the new Franchise Mode.
https://www.pcgamer.com/super-mega-baseball-3-slides-into-homes-this-april/ <iframe width="602" height="364" src="" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The new Franchise Mode means that over multiple seasons your players will develop their skills, get older, and can enter free agency or even retire.
https://www.pcgamer.com/super-mega-baseball-3-slides-into-homes-this-april/ <iframe width="602" height="364" src="
The new Franchise Mode means that over multiple seasons your players will develop their skills, get older, and can enter free agency or even retire.