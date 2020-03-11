Super Mega Baseball 3

Geforcepat

Geforcepat

Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2012
Messages
926
Over multiple seasons your players can develop, age, and even retire in the new Franchise Mode.
https://www.pcgamer.com/super-mega-baseball-3-slides-into-homes-this-april/ <iframe width="602" height="364" src="
" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The new Franchise Mode means that over multiple seasons your players will develop their skills, get older, and can enter free agency or even retire.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top