Super Mario Bros. 3 Prototype Cartridge Sells For $31,200 At Auction

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,423
"Two of these are labeled to reflect this. Both are labeled in hand by one of the developers, the top "SM-3" and the bottom reading "SMB3" with February 1990 dates on both. It can be assumed that this indicates this cartridge is from one of the final stages of the game's development, considering it was released in the US in February. "Super 3" has been scrawled in what appears to be blue marker across the front of the cartridge on the Kid Icarus label, in a seemingly hurried and casual fashion by a Nintendo employee."
Heritage Auctions says, "We have often heard from prototype collectors that developers tended to repurpose spare parts lying around the company to fashion them into prototypes."
As you might expect, this is quite the find. It's not every day that you see a NES cartridge that's been hacked into and modified by Nintendo itself, and it's definitely not every day that you see any kind of Nintendo prototype escape from the company's hallowed halls."
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2...otype_cartridge_sells_for_usd31200_at_auction
