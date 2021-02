I played the game for 3 hours the other day. Here's my initial impression:



- There is a LOT of reading. It's a text game, except for fights on the Unterzee. Be prepared to read. A lot.

- I expected to die by now, but I haven't. Either I've been lucky, it's not as hard as they lead me to believe, or I haven't gotten very far yet.

- I love the feel of the game. It could use voice acting for some of the dialog though. Done right, it would add immensly to the immersion.

- The interface is a bit clumsy. It will give you a little message before you choose an option. Then, when you choose that option, you see that message again followed by the new information. I found that a bit odd, though I understand why they did it.

- The main challenge of the game is managing resources (fuel, food, the cash to buy those). I need to figure out how far I can go on one unit of fuel, so I know when to turn back.

- There are a lot of stats that I don't understand. I haven't found a manual yet, or in-game help that explains what they are. That makes it a bit harder to play the game. WTF are Veils or Mirrors? I think they are stats, but I don't know what they represent.



It's cool, mostly because of the atmosphere of the game. It's a bit compelling because of the exploration aspects. It's slow because of all the reading. I will continue to play it and see how it goes.