Summertime mining

Recently started mining and have been adding cards.
Right now running (3) 3080s and (1) 6800. I have a 3060 not in use right now til I build a rig.
All but the 6800 came in prebuilt PCs.

Summer is here and so are the triple electric rates during pak and double rates at mid peak times.
Also the house is getting hotter and so it the garage.
I am wondering what others are doing in the summer to keep mining and beat the rates and heat?
If I mine in the garage in 100*F it is stressful on the cards and PCs. If I mine in the house its hot as hell inside and that makes AC work even harder and wife is complaining about the heat.

I have thought about putting them in a tent in the house or garage with a small AC.

Anyone have any ideas to share?
 
Four cards shouldn’t be overpowering your A/C.

I put my cards right next to my HVAC system. It helps dissipate the heat throughout the house when the HVAC turns on. Keeps any single room from becoming too hot, and works great in the winter to help spread the heat through the house. I have 9 ampere cards running among two machines and when the A/C is off the basement can warm up - but when the A/C is on it can cool it right back down. I had a friend down in Texas who ran his six card 1080ti rig in a padlocked wire dog kennel outside in the shade and rain protection of his condo porch. It did fine all summer, just had to blow it off occassionally
 
